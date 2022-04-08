 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colorado Rockies

Opening day: Dodgers at Rockies

Buehler’s first opening day start

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
The Dodgers open the 2022 season against the Rockies at Coors Field. Walker Buehler makes his first career opening day start for Los Angeles, and Freddie Freeman makes his Dodgers debut after signing a six-year, $162 million contract.

6 Total Updates Since
Mar 24, 2022, 11:08am PDT