Opening day: Dodgers at Rockies

The Dodgers open the 2022 season against the Rockies at Coors Field. Walker Buehler makes his first career opening day start for Los Angeles, and Freddie Freeman makes his Dodgers debut after signing a six-year, $162 million contract.
Mar 24, 2022, 11:08am PDT
Mar 24, 2022, 11:08am PDT
April 8
Freddie Freeman bats second in first Dodgers lineup
Freddie Freeman bats second in his first game with the Dodgers after signing a six-year, $162 million contract in March.
April 8
Walker Buehler’s first of many opening day starts
Walker Buehler makes his first opening day start for the Dodgers on Friday against the Rockies at Coors Field.
April 8
Opening day viewing guide
The Dodgers and Rockies start the 2022 season on Friday afternoon at Coors Field. Here’s how to watch.
April 7
Dodgers rotation in Coors: Buehler, Gonsolin, Urías
The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urías in three games against the Rockies at Coors Field, with 11 pitchers ready in relief to back them up.
April 7
Dodgers opening day roster: 16 pitchers, 12 position players
The 2022 opening day roster for the Los Angeles Dodgers includes 16 pitchers and 12 position players.
March 24
Dodgers name Walker Buehler opening day starter
Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers on opening day on April 8 against the Rockies at Coors Field in Colorado.