Dodgers vs. Rockies opening day game chat

The Dodgers regular season is now upon us, starting against the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. The expectations are high, but so is the talent level.
Let’s baseball.
Pregame reading
Dodgers-Rockies lineups
|Pos
|Rockies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Rockies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|RF
|Blackmon (L)
|RF
|Betts
|LF
|Bryant
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|2B
|Rodgers
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Cron
|DH
|Turner
|3B
|McMahon (L)
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|DH
|Joe
|C
|Smith
|CF
|Grichuk
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Díaz
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Iglesias
|2B
|Lux (L)
Opening day game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Rockies
- Location: Coors Field
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Streaming: MLB.tv (out of market)
