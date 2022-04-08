 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Rockies opening day game chat

It begins

By Eric Stephen
Colorado Rockies

The Dodgers regular season is now upon us, starting against the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. The expectations are high, but so is the talent level.

Let’s baseball.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups

Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers
RF Blackmon (L) RF Betts
LF Bryant 1B Freeman (L)
2B Rodgers SS Turner
1B Cron DH Turner
3B McMahon (L) 3B Muncy (L)
DH Joe C Smith
CF Grichuk LF Taylor
C Díaz CF Bellinger (L)
SS Iglesias 2B Lux (L)
Walker Buehler vs. Kyle Freeland on the mound

Opening day game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Rockies
  • Location: Coors Field
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Streaming: MLB.tv (out of market)

