Clayton Kershaw will start Wednesday for the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw will make his first start of the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of the Dodgers’ two-game series against the Twins at Target Field in Minnesota.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters at Coors Field in Denver before Friday’s season opener that Kershaw was healthy, and that this is the best he’s seen Kershaw at the start of spring training in his seven years as Dodgers manager. But after Kershaw missed three months in 2021 with elbow soreness, then lots of offseason rest after a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left elbow, the Dodgers wanted to make sure Kershaw had as much spring training as possible heading into his first regular season start.

Kershaw appeared in four Cactus League games, then threw 75 pitches in five simulated innings on Thursday.

“To have him in the five slot allowed for him to get the full build up,” Roberts said Friday. “For him to go five and 75, then to go into his first start gives us a better chance, not only that day but days following, with him but managing the bullpen.”

Dave Roberts talks pregame with @kirsten_watson about his #OpeningDay expectations and an update on Victor Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/yAFqCuCXoT — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 8, 2022

Kershaw pitching Wednesday means Andrew Heaney starts the opener against the Twins on Tuesday. After Walker Buehler on opening day, the Dodgers will have right-hander Tony Gonsolin start Saturday against the Rockies, followed by left-hander Julio Urías on Sunday.

Some other notes from Roberts’ pregame session: