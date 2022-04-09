Dodgers pronunciation guide & name presentation preferences for 2022

Major League Baseball on Friday unveiled a guide which included both name presentation preferences of its players and a pronunciation guide for several players.

Here are the Dodgers listed.

Name presentation preferences

Michael Busch (not Mike)

Victor González

Michael Grove (not Mike)

Tommy Kahnle (not Thomas)

Darien Núñez

Yefry Ramirez (no accent marks)

Edwin Ríos

Tomás Telis

Julio Urías

Mitch White (not Mitchell)

Mike Wright Jr.

Pronunciations

HANSER (HAWN-sair) ALBERTO (ahl-BAIR-toh)

YENCY (YIN-see) ALMONTE (al-MAHN-tay)

Jacob AMAYA (ah-MY-ah)

Walker BUEHLER (BYOO-ler)

Hunter FEDUCCIA (fe-DOO-she-uh)

BRUSDAR (BRUISE-dar) GRATEROL (GRAH-ter-awl)

Kody HOESE (ho-zee)

Landon KNACK (nak)

Zach McKINSTRY (muh-KIN-stry)

Andy PAGES (PAH-hez)

Ryan PEPIOT (PEP-ee-oh)

TOMÁS (tow-MAWS) TELIS (teh-LEES)

Blake TREINEN (TRI-nehn)

JULIO (HOO-lee-oh) URÍAS (oo-REE-ahs)

Alex VESIA (veh-SEE-uh)

Opening day news and notes

Dave Roberts was a fan of the Dodgers’ five-run fourth inning on Saturday, calling the outburst “a little microcosm of what we can do,” per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. More Roberts: “It should be stressful every inning that you play our club.”

Said Gavin Lux, who drove in two runs with a single and walked twice, per Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register: “Left, right, you have guys that can move it around, guys that don’t punch, guys that can hit for power, control the zone ... Yeah, it’s a tough lineup, for sure.”

Trea Turner said that the Dodgers told him recently they wouldn’t offer a contract extension before the season, a decision that didn’t frustrate the shortstop, per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic. Said Turner, per Ardaya: “The money will take care of itself. It’s why you have agents and whatnot. So I’m not worried about it. I just asked them to be honest with me. They were honest with me, a few days ago, a week ago, whatever it was. It’s time to play, and time to try to win a World Series.”

Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times wrote about Cody Bellinger’s struggles at the plate. Said Roberts: “He’s going to have a runway, which he has earned ... I think it’s deserved. And, with what he does in center field, that alone warrants him being in the lineup for a team [with this offense].”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred talked with Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal about the league’s new deals with streaming services like Apple TV+ and Peacock. Said Manfred: “There is no issue more important to us than reach ... From where I sit, because of the erosion of the cable model and RSNs being available on fewer cable systems, I think it is a positive to make games available on streaming platforms where viewers are currently moving.”