April 9: Dodgers at Rockies

The Dodgers look for a second straight win over the Rockies on Saturday night at Coors Field.
Apr 7, 2022, 7:35pm PDT
April 9
Mookie Betts and his Coors Field hitting streak
Mookie Betts drove in the go-ahead run on opening day for the Dodgers, extending his Coors Field hitting streak to 13 games, dating back to 2013.
April 9
The drive for five
The Dodgers scored five runs on opening day, which is usually a winning number for them, even at Coors Field.
April 7
Dodgers rotation in Coors: Buehler, Gonsolin, Urías
The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urías in three games against the Rockies at Coors Field, with 11 pitchers ready in relief to back them up.