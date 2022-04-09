Mookie Betts and his Coors Field hitting streak

Mookie Betts drove in the go-ahead run in Friday’s win over the Rockies, lacing a double in the Dodgers’ fourth-inning rally. That gave Betts an active 13-game hitting streak at Coors Field.

The streak for Betts dates back to 2019, his first year playing at the ballpark. He was 0-for-4 with a walk in his first game in Denver, on August 27 that season while with the Red Sox. He hasn’t gone hitless in Colorado since.

Betts played one more game at Coors Field with Boston, but his last 12 games in Colorado have come with the Dodgers.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers RF Blackmon (L) RF Betts LF Bryant 1B Freeman (L) 2B Rodgers SS Turner 1B Cron 2B Muncy (L) 3B McMahon (L) 3B Turner DH Joe DH Ríos (L) CF Hilliard (L) CF Bellinger (L) SS Iglesias LF Lux (L) C Nuñez (L) C Barnes

There’s still a long way to go for Betts to make history in Denver. The longest hitting streak in Coors Field history is 30 games, by Hall of Famer Larry Walker in 2002 with the Rockies, and also by Steve Finley against the Rockies, while with the Padres and D-backs from 1995-1999.

The longest Coors Field hit streak by a Dodger was 18 games, by Shawn Green from 2002-2004. After this opening weekend, the Dodgers next visit Denver for three games from June 27-29.

Betts in his games played at Coors Field is 12-2, including 10-2 with the Dodgers.

He’s back at leadoff on Saturday, Betts’ preferred lineup spot. Manager Dave Roberts has said multiple times the last few years, “When Mookie goes, we go.” That seems to be true.

The Dodgers have had great success with Betts at the top of the order, going 122-55 (.689) while scoring 5.53 runs per game, counting both the regular season and playoffs.

Reaching that scoring average usually means good things for Los Angeles.