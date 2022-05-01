Dodgers ownership reaches 10-year anniversary

Sunday marks 10 years since Guggenheim Baseball Management bought the Dodgers. They bought the team and Dodger Stadium for a then-record $2.15 billion in a deal that officially closed on May 1, 2012.

Since the start of 2012, the Dodgers have 51 more wins than the second-best team (Yankees), and the club’s .598 winning percentage is a 97-win pace over a full season. They’ve reached the playoffs nine years in a row, winning eight division titles, three pennants, and the 2020 World Series.

in the nine full seasons under this ownership group, the Dodgers have averaged a $246 million payroll for competitive balance tax purposes, leading MLB six times and in the top five in payroll every year. It’s a far cry from literal bankruptcy under Frank McCourt.

Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times looked back at the early days of the Dodgers ownership group, and the foundations laid in those first few years.

Todd Boehly, one of the Dodgers’ co-owners, is the leader of a group in talks to by Chelsea in the Premier League, with a group that also includes Dodgers chairman Mark Walter. But as Matt Slater at The Athletic notes, that purchase hasn’t been finalized yet.

Bryan Armen Graham at The Guardian used the Dodgers success over the last decade as a possible template for Chelsea.

Special delivery

Blake Treinen, currently on the injured list with shoulder discomfort, and is wife Kati welcomed a daughter.