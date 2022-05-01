Dodgers vs. Tigers Game III chat

Walker Buehler and the Dodgers finish off the weekend interleague series against the Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Max Muncy, hitless in his last 11 at-bats, two for his last 25, and just 9-for-66 (.173/.313/.273) on the season, is out of the starting lineup for the first time this season. Hanser Alberto gets the call at third base on Sunday against Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.

Catcher Will Smith bats cleanup for the first time in 2022, after batting sixth in each of his first 13 starts of the year.

Justin Turner is the designated hitter for the 10th time in 21 games this season. What’s notable is that he was also the designated hitter on Saturday, making this the first time this season the Dodgers are using the same DH two games in a row.

Dodgers-Tigers lineups Pos Tigers Pos Dodgers Pos Tigers Pos Dodgers LF Grossman (S) RF Betts SS Báez 1B Freeman (L) RF Meadows (L) SS Turner DH Cabrera C Smith 1B Castro (L) DH Turner 2B Schoop LF Taylor 3B Canderlario (S) CF Bellinger (L) C Barnhart (S) 3B Alberto CF Baddoo (L) 2B Lux (L)

