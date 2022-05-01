 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Tigers Game III chat

Dodgers are 2-2 in rubber games this season, 1-0 at home

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Opening Day during a MLB baseball game. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Walker Buehler and the Dodgers finish off the weekend interleague series against the Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Max Muncy, hitless in his last 11 at-bats, two for his last 25, and just 9-for-66 (.173/.313/.273) on the season, is out of the starting lineup for the first time this season. Hanser Alberto gets the call at third base on Sunday against Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.

Catcher Will Smith bats cleanup for the first time in 2022, after batting sixth in each of his first 13 starts of the year.

Justin Turner is the designated hitter for the 10th time in 21 games this season. What’s notable is that he was also the designated hitter on Saturday, making this the first time this season the Dodgers are using the same DH two games in a row.

Dodgers-Tigers lineups

Pos Tigers Pos Dodgers
LF Grossman (S) RF Betts
SS Báez 1B Freeman (L)
RF Meadows (L) SS Turner
DH Cabrera C Smith
1B Castro (L) DH Turner
2B Schoop LF Taylor
3B Canderlario (S) CF Bellinger (L)
C Barnhart (S) 3B Alberto
CF Baddoo (L) 2B Lux (L)
Walker Buehler vs. Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (13-7) vs. Tigers (7-13)
  • Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Eduardo Rodriguez
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA

