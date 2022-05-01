 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 1: Dodgers vs. Tigers

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Walker Buehler and the Dodgers take on Eduardo Rodriguez at the Tigers in the rubber game of a weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
Apr 28, 2022, 11:06am PDT