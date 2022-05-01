Walker Buehler and the Dodgers take on Eduardo Rodriguez at the Tigers in the rubber game of a weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 28, 2022, 11:06am PDT
Apr 28, 2022, 11:06am PDT
May 1
Dodgers vs. Tigers Game III chat
Walker Buehler and the Dodgers finish off the weekend interleague series against the Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
May 1
Dodgers activate Tommy Kahnle from injured list
The Dodgers activated reliever Tommy Kahnle from the injured list, 21 months after he had Tommy John surgery.
April 28
Dodgers host Tigers in LA for first time in 8 years
The Dodgers host the Tigers at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2014, with a three-game weekend interleague series in Los Angeles beginning Friday night.