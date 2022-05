Clayton Kershaw on Saturday night broke one of the most hallowed pitching records in Dodgers history, passing Don Sutton as the franchise’s all-time strikeout leader.

Now you can commemorate the milestone with your very own Kershaw bobblehead, thanks to our friends at FOCO.

This limited-edition, eight-inch bobblehead is available for $65. Only 397 of these bobbleheads were made, so get yours now before it’s too late.

Own a piece of Dodgers history!