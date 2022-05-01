Dodgers hold on for 6-3 win over the Tigers to take series

The Dodgers bounced back from a tough loss with a 6-3 win on Sunday over the Tigers. Walker Buehler, who got the win, pitched five more scoreless innings to extend that streak to 14 innings.

The Tigers did not score until Miguel Cabrera hit his first homer, a two-run shot, of the season off Phil Bickford in the eighth inning. Another solo home run from Jeimer Candelario to lead off the ninth inning, cut the lead to three runs and eventually made manager Dave Roberts call in Craig Kimbrel with one on and one out in the ninth inning.

Kimbrel pitching in his first save situation since April 18th against the Braves, retired two of the three batters he faced to get his fourth save of the season.

The Dodgers started the scoring when Will Smith singled home Mookie Betts in the first inning. In the second inning, with one out and two on, Hanser Alberto scored when third-baseman Jeimer Candelario made a poor throw.

Freddie Freeman doubled in Gavin Lux and Trea Turner’s ground out scored Betts to make it 4-0.

Meanwhile, while not as efficient as his last start, Buehler held the Tigers in check scattering six hits and a walk. Buehler finished with 92 pitches and he was taken out after five innings.

The Dodgers had activated right-handed pitcher Tommy Kahnle prior to today’s game and he made his Dodger debut in the sixth inning. It was on July 26, 2020 when then Yankee, Tommy Kahnle made his last MLB appearance.

Kahnle could not have had a better outing scripted, he struck out two and retired the side in order on nine pitches.

Cody Bellinger broke an 0-for-20 drought with a run-scoring double in the sixth and Bellinger scored on another Tiger error that gave the Dodgers a six-run lead that would be halved before the game was over.

Sunday particulars

HR: Miguel Cabrera (1), Jeimer Candelario (1)

WP: Walker Buehler (3-1) - 5 IP, 6 hits, 1 BB, 5 SO

LP: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) - 5⅔ IP, 8 hits, 6 runs (4 earned), 5 SO

SV: Craig Kimbrel (4) - ⅔ IP, 1 BB

Up next

The Dodgers will have be off tomorrow before welcoming the San Francisco Giants to Dodger Stadium for a brief two-game series. Two left-handed pitchers will be on the mound, the Giants free-agent signee Carlos Rodón and the Dodgers will have Julio Urías toeinf the rubber.

First pitch on Tuesday night from Dodger Stadium is at 7:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA and TBS (out-of-market)