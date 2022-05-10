Dodgers to wear pride caps on both LGBTQ+ Night in LA & June 11 in San Francisco

The Dodgers already announced plans for LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium on June 3, and on Monday they added a new wrinkle. The team will wear special on-field pride caps that day, with a myriad of colors inside the “LA” logo.

In addition to LGBTQ+ Night in Los Angeles, the Dodgers will wear those caps on June 11 in San Francisco against the Giants, who will also wear special caps as part of their pride day at Oracle Park.

“The Dodgers annual Pride Night has become one of the most anticipated nights of the season. I am incredibly proud to have the added element of the on-field caps this year,” said Dodgers senior vice president Erik Braverman in a statement. “I look forward to sharing these historic games with members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.”

Cyd Zeigler at Outsports has more on the Dodgers-Giants joint effort on June 11.

The Dodgers say a limited number of pride caps will be available for sale at the team store.

Links & news

Craig Goldstein at Baseball Prospectus expanded on the Dodgers incredible run prevention, noting the team leads the league in defensive efficiency, turning 74.9 percent of batted balls in play into outs through Sunday.

A little over a month into the season, Bradford Doolittle at ESPN looked at how all 30 major league teams are performing compared to expectations. He noted that Freddie Freeman has fit in perfectly with Los Angeles. “The only surprise is that the oddity of seeing Freeman in Dodger blue wore off almost immediately,” Doolittle wrote.

Major League Baseball on Monday officially committed to playing regular season games in London during the 2023, 2024, and 2026 seasons, in addition to forming a partnership with the city to help grow the game. Per the league: “MLB Europe will continue to conduct new London-based fan engagement events, expanded UK-focused content, baseball participation programs, and other city specific media arrangements to help continue the growth of baseball’s popularity across London.” The teams to play in those games are TBD.

In case you missed it over the weekend, Reueters reported the Dodgers were in talks to play regular season games in Paris in 2025.