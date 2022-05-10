Dodgers vs. Pirates Game II chat

Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers try to snap a one-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the Pirates at PNC Park.
Jake Marisnick, who made a wonderful diving catch in center field on Monday but injured his thumb while doing so, was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday by the Pirates, who recalled pitcher Max Kranick.
Dodgers-Pirates lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Pirates
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Pirates
|RF
|Betts
|LF
|Gamel (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|CF
|Reynolds (S)
|SS
|Turner
|3B
|Hayes
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|DH
|Vogelbach (L)
|3B
|Turner
|1B
|Tsutsugo (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Castillo
|DH
|Ríos (L)
|RF
|Suwinski (L)
|LF
|Lux (L)
|C
|Perez (L)
|C
|Barnes
|2B
|Tucker (S)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (19-8) at Pirates (12-16)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Bryse Wilson
- Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
- Time: 3:35 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
