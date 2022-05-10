 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers try to snap a one-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the Pirates at PNC Park.

Jake Marisnick, who made a wonderful diving catch in center field on Monday but injured his thumb while doing so, was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday by the Pirates, who recalled pitcher Max Kranick.

Dodgers-Pirates lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Pirates
RF Betts LF Gamel (L)
1B Freeman (L) CF Reynolds (S)
SS Turner 3B Hayes
2B Muncy (L) DH Vogelbach (L)
3B Turner 1B Tsutsugo (L)
CF Bellinger (L) SS Castillo
DH Ríos (L) RF Suwinski (L)
LF Lux (L) C Perez (L)
C Barnes 2B Tucker (S)
Tony Gonsolin vs. Bryse Wilson on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (19-8) at Pirates (12-16)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Bryse Wilson
  • Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
  • Time: 3:35 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

