Will Smith out of lineup for second straight game, Edwin Ríos gets rare start

Chris Taylor being out of the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday was foretold, after he left Monday’s game with a bone bruise in his left knee. But an unexpected absence in the middle game against the Pirates is catcher Will Smith, out of the lineup for a second straight day.

Just a precaution, says manager Dave Roberts.

Will Smith is battling a right pectoral issue. Dave Roberts said the team is just being cautious. He’ll play one of the next couple games — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 10, 2022

It’s the first time Austin Barnes has caught consecutive games this season. He’s in the lineup batting ninth.

Dodgers-Pirates lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Pirates Pos Dodgers Pos Pirates RF Betts LF Gamel (L) 1B Freeman (L) CF Reynolds (S) SS Turner 3B Hayes 2B Muncy (L) DH Vogelbach (L) 3B Turner 1B Tsutsugo (L) CF Bellinger (L) SS Castillo DH Ríos (L) RF Suwinski (L) LF Lux (L) C Perez (L) C Barnes 2B Tucker (S)

Also in the lineup is Edwin Ríos, who homered as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning Monday night. It’s the first start for Ríos in thirteen days. Not coincidentally, the Dodgers are facing a right-handed pitcher (Bryse Wilson) for only the second time since then. Tuesday snaps a string of seven straight left-handed starting pitchers against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have struggled against left-handed pitching this season, hitting .220/.303/.345 with a 92 wRC+ that ranks 22nd among major league teams. By contrast, the Dodgers are hitting .244/.332/.403 against righties, with a 117 wRC+ that is fourth in MLB.

Only four teams (Astros, Twins, Braves, Rangers) have faced left-handed starting pitchers more times than the Dodgers, though Los Angeles is 9-2 in those games. It helps having the stingiest pitching staff in baseball.

Tony Gonsolin takes the mound on Tuesday for the Dodgers, after Monday’s 5-1 loss marked just the fifth time in 27 games this season LA has allowed more than three runs in a game.

Game info