May 10: Dodgers 11, Pirates 1

The Dodgers had 10 extra-base hits behind pitcher Tony Gonsolin to blow out the Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
May 10, 2022, 1:32pm PDT
-
May 10
Dodgers double their pleasure to rout Pirates
Justin Turner hit three of the Dodgers’ record-tying eight doubles Tuesday night to beat the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
-
May 10
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game II chat
The Dodgers battle the Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
-
May 10
Ryan Pepiot will debut Wednesday vs. Pirates
Dodgers pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot will make his major league debut on Wednesday, starting the series finale against the Pirates at PNC Park.
-
May 10
Will Smith out of lineup for second straight game
Dodgers catcher Will Smith is out of the lineup for a second straight game, dealing with a pectoral injury. Edwin Ríos gets a rare start at DH with the Pirates starting a right-handed pitcher.