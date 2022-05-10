Freddie Freeman Dodgers city connect bobblehead

A set of six Dodgers bobbleheads featuring the all-blue city connect uniforms is available from the folks at FOCO.

The identity of the first of those has been revealed, with new Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman featured. His limited-edition bobblehead can be preordered for $65.

The identities of the other five bobbleheads haven’t yet been announced, but the outlines alone give some hints. The most obvious is closer Craig Kimbrel with his exaggerated crouch.

How many of the other four can you name?

The set of six city connect bobbleheads can be pre-ordered for $370.