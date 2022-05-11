Dodgers designate Robbie Erlin for assignment to make room for Ryan Pepiot

The Dodgers officially added pitcher Ryan Pepiot to the roster to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. He replaces pitcher Robbie Erlin, who was designated for assignment.

Erlin was called up to the majors for Saturday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field, and pitched in two of the five games in which is was active. The left-hander pitched one inning on both Sunday and Monday, allowing two runs on two hits in his two innings.

The Dodgers signed Erlin to a minor league contract in February with a non-roster invitation to spring training, and he posted a 5.82 ERA in five games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, with 20 strikeouts and nine walks in 21⅔ innings. The 31-year-old is out of options, having used his option years in 2015, 2016, and 2019.

With the moves, the Dodgers have 39 players on the 40-man roster, which doesn’t include David Price nor Mitch White, both of whom are on the COVID-related injured list.

Pepiot will be the 21st pitcher to appear in a game for the Dodgers this season. They’ve also had Andre Jackson and Carson Fulmer on the active roster for a short stint each, though neither appeared in a game.

Pepiot will wear uniform number 47.