Ryan Pepiot is Dodgers’ 23rd starting pitching major league debut this century

Major league debuts are always fun, but can also be very nerve-wracking for the player making the debut. Especially on the mound, like Dodgers right-hander Ryan Pepiot is doing on Wednesday morning against the Pirates at PNC Park.

The last four times a pitcher started in his major league debut for the Dodgers, the team lost. Jose De Leon was the last such pitcher to win, striking out nine batters in six innings in September 2016.

Over the last 10 seasons, 14 Dodgers pitchers started in their major league debut. The team lost 11 of those games, with Red Patterson (in 2014) and Kenta Maeda (in 2016) the other two starters in a winning effort. In the 2000s, the Dodgers had 22 pitchers start in their major league debut. The team is 9-13 in those games, but the starting pitcher numbers are respectable:

4.08 ERA, 5.20 innings per start, 98 strikeouts, 38 walks in 114⅔ innings. Opposing batters hitting .250/.314/.334.

Pepiot said Tuesday that making his major league debut would be “a dream come true.” This was before Dave Roberts made it official that Pepiot would start on Wednesday.

"I'm happy to be here, it's a dream come true... Excited to help the ballclub out." @ryanpepiot2 spoke with the media about making his big league debut. pic.twitter.com/CENLQAgdNE — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 10, 2022

The Dodgers’ win on Tuesday improved LA’s record to 20-8. That’s tied for the third-fastest to 20 wins for the team since moving to Los Angeles, along with 2009 and 2020. The 1983 team needed 27 games to reach 20 wins, while the 1977 team needed only 24 games to get to 20 wins.

