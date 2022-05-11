Dodgers vs Pirates Game III chat

The Dodgers look to take the series, following up a 5-1 loss in game one of the series, with back-to-back victories on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home.
it is the debut of highly touted prospect, Ryan Pepiot. The right-hander out of Butler University makes the first big league start of his career and will look to help the Dodgers wrap up a 5-1 road trip.
Chris Taylor (knee) and Will Smith (pec) are back in the Dodgers lineup. Mookie Betts gets a day off.
Team lineups
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Pirates: pic.twitter.com/bISGNaQWQr— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 11, 2022
Series finale.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/S5VfCC1SIR— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 11, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (20-8) vs Pirates (12-17)
- Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs Dillon Peters
- Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
- Time: 9.35 a.m PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
