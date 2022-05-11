 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs Pirates Game III chat

By Estevão Maximo
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Dodgers look to take the series, following up a 5-1 loss in game one of the series, with back-to-back victories on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home.

it is the debut of highly touted prospect, Ryan Pepiot. The right-hander out of Butler University makes the first big league start of his career and will look to help the Dodgers wrap up a 5-1 road trip.

Chris Taylor (knee) and Will Smith (pec) are back in the Dodgers lineup. Mookie Betts gets a day off.

Team lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (20-8) vs Pirates (12-17)
  • Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs Dillon Peters
  • Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
  • Time: 9.35 a.m PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

