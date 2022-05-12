The Dodgers’ farm system continues to impress, though the 2022 season is still young.

Right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller has an average fastball velocity of 100 mph, while Landon Knack, Clayton Beeter, and Gavin Stone are impressing with their changeups.

Farm director Will Rhymes reports that Miller is among the most improved players in the Dodgers’ system this year because of his improved strength and delivery, both of which have particularly impacted his four-seamer.

Diego Cartaya, meanwhile, is doing more than connecting with the ball—he’s crushing it, with one homer into the parking lot and a line drive that reached 107 mph. Third baseman Miguel Vargas and infielder Michael Busch could see playing time in the majors this year thanks to their confidence both at the plate and in the field.

“It’s incredible,” says Rhymes. “It’s almost surprising at this point in the year where guys are at. It’s really high quality.”

Dodgers Links

Mookie Betts spoke with Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times about how changing his perspective has improved his game.

J.P. Hoornstra — and the Triple-A players he spoke with for the OC Register —says that the pitch clock isn’t ready for its MLB debut quite yet.

Ryan Pepiot’s journey to his first MLB start was paved with plenty of drama. Here’s another one from Jack Harris telling the story.