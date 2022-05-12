 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game II chat

Get used to this matchup over the next week and a half

By Eric Stephen
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Dodgers play the Phillies seven times in the next eleven days. How convenient.

Dodgers-Phillies lineups

Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers
1B Hoskins RF Betts
3B Bohm 1B Freeman (L)
DH Harper (L) SS Turner
RF Castellanos 3B Muncy (L)
2B Segura C Smith
C Realmuto DH Ríos (L)
LF Schwarber (L) CF Bellinger (L)
SS Camargo (S) LF Taylor
CF Quinn (S) 2B Lux (L)
Tyler Anderson vs. Zack Wheeler on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (20-9) vs. Phillies (14-17)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

