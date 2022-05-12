Dodgers vs. Phillies Game II chat

The Dodgers play the Phillies seven times in the next eleven days. How convenient.
Dodgers-Phillies lineups
|Pos
|Phillies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Phillies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|1B
|Hoskins
|RF
|Betts
|3B
|Bohm
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Harper (L)
|SS
|Turner
|RF
|Castellanos
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|2B
|Segura
|C
|Smith
|C
|Realmuto
|DH
|Ríos (L)
|LF
|Schwarber (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Camargo (S)
|LF
|Taylor
|CF
|Quinn (S)
|2B
|Lux (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (20-9) vs. Phillies (14-17)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Zack Wheeler
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
