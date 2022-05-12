May 12: Phillies 9, Dodgers 7

The Dodgers erased a six-run deficit but lost in the ninth to the Phillies on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 12, 2022, 12:26pm PDT
May 12, 2022, 12:26pm PDT
May 12
Dodgers comeback all for naught
The Dodgers overcame an early six-run deficit to tie, but allowed a pair of runs in the ninth to lose the opener to the Phillies at Dodger Stadium.
May 12
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game I chat
The Dodgers host the Phillies for the start of a four-game series beginning Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 12
Dodgers option Pepiot, call up Almonte to bullpen
The Dodgers optioned Ryan Pepiot one day after his major league debut, and called up pitcher Yency Almonte from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
May 12
Dodgers look for more success against Phillies in LA
The Dodgers open a four-game set tonight with the Phillies in the first of seven games over the next 11 days between the clubs.