Dodgers vs. Phillies Game II chat

Walker Buehler starts in place of injured Clayton Kershaw

By Stacie Wheeler
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers lost the series opener to the Phillies in frustrating fashion Thursday night. The Boys in Blue look to get back on track in Game 2 Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw, National League WHIP leader (0.733), was placed on the injured list prior to his scheduled start. Walker Buehler (4-1, 1.96 ERA, 1.064 WHIP) starts against the Phillies instead, on four days rest.

Kyle Gibson (3-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.069 WHIP) toes the rubber for Philadelphia. The right-hander has allowed 16 earned runs on 21 hits to the Dodgers in 16 IP over his career.

Dodgers - Phillies lineup

Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers
Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers
LF Schwarber (L) RF Betts
3B Bohm 1B Freeman (L)
DH Harper (L) SS T. Turner
RF Castellanos 3B Muncy (L)
C Realmuto DH J. Turner
1B Hoskins CF Bellinger (L)
CF Herrera (L) LF Taylor
SS Camargo (S) 2B Lux (L)
SS Stott (L) C Barnes
Walker Buehler vs. Kyle Gibson on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (20-10) vs. Phillies (15-17)
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

