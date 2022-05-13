Dodgers vs. Phillies Game II chat

The Dodgers lost the series opener to the Phillies in frustrating fashion Thursday night. The Boys in Blue look to get back on track in Game 2 Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw, National League WHIP leader (0.733), was placed on the injured list prior to his scheduled start. Walker Buehler (4-1, 1.96 ERA, 1.064 WHIP) starts against the Phillies instead, on four days rest.

Kyle Gibson (3-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.069 WHIP) toes the rubber for Philadelphia. The right-hander has allowed 16 earned runs on 21 hits to the Dodgers in 16 IP over his career.

Dodgers - Phillies lineup Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers LF Schwarber (L) RF Betts 3B Bohm 1B Freeman (L) DH Harper (L) SS T. Turner RF Castellanos 3B Muncy (L) C Realmuto DH J. Turner 1B Hoskins CF Bellinger (L) CF Herrera (L) LF Taylor SS Camargo (S) 2B Lux (L) SS Stott (L) C Barnes

