Yefry Ramírez goes the distance in Oklahoma City’s blowout win

There was plenty of offense to go around for Dodgers affiliates Thursday. But it was a pitching performance that stood out in the crowd.

Player of the day

OKC starter Yefry Ramírez was dominant on the mound Thursday, hurling a shutout on the road in Texas. Ramírez became the first to throw a shutout for Oklahoma City since current bullpen coach Justin DeFratus went the distance against Memphis back on May 11, 2018 during a 2-0 win at home.

The right-hander struck out eight and allowed just three hits and a walk over the nine innings. With the help of three double plays, Ramírez faced just one above the minimum and didn’t allow a runner to reach second.

Ramírez is the first pitcher in any game in the Minor Leagues to throw a shutout of nine innings this season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers exploded on offense with season-highs of 19 runs, 19 total hits, 11 for extra bases and six of those for home runs. Combined with the Ramírez performance on the mound, the Dodgers had a lopsided 19-0 victory on the road over Round Rock (Rangers).

Jake Lamb, Jason Martin, Kevin Pillar, Ryan Noda, Andy Burns and Eddy Alvarez all left the yard to account for 12 of the 19 runs.

Six different @okc_dodgers went yard, seemingly making some host doggos happy on the berm: pic.twitter.com/HbXBtQCSq6 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 13, 2022

Seven different Dodgers has multiple hits on the night, including three each for Noda, Martin and catcher Tony Wolters. Noda reached five times with two walks and Wolters reached base six times with three walks. Even the two that only had one hit in the lineup both walked, meaning the entire starting nine in the batting order reached multiple times.

Double-A Tulsa

The Driller did all their damage in two big innings and held on for a 9-7 win over Frisco (Rangers).

Before the seats were warm, Tulsa hung a five on the scoreboard in the first inning. Ryan Ward doubled home two runs and came home two batters later on a Hunter Feduccia three-run blast to right center.

The Rough Riders took advantage of a shaky start from Clayton Beeter, walking five times in the first three innings and scoring three times to stay in the game. But four more runs for the Drillers on a James Outman two-run homer and Kody Hoese RBI-single, gave Tulsa a lead Frisco couldn’t come back from.

Not only did Outman hit a homer, he also robbed one wit the bases loaded.

1 run in, but @james_outman is out here straight robbin' homers ✋ pic.twitter.com/5L7qWB7W4h — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 13, 2022

High-A Great Lakes

With all the scoring elsewhere, Thursday’s contest between Great Lakes and Lake County (Guardians) seemed like a snoozefest. The Loons tied it with one run in the eighth but gave it right back in the bottom of the inning to go on and lose 2-1.

Eddys Leonard provided the only run for Great Lakes on a solo homer.

Right-hander Gavin Stone pitched well for the Loons, striking out six in five innings of one-run ball. Stone’s ERA sits at 1.44 this season in six starts and the run he gave up Thursday is the only one he has allowed in 16 innings over his last three starts.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes scored at least two runs in seven of the nine innings Thursday to outlast Stockton (Athletics) by a score of 16-7 in front of the home crowd.

Offense came in bunches for Rancho, combining for 17 hits as a team that showed up like waves on a beach. Six of the nine hitters in the lineup for Rancho had at least two hits.

The 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup paced the offense all night. Catcher Yeiner Fernandez was 3-for-3 with a walk and hit by pitch out of the leadoff spot and Jose Ramos was a perfect 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and walk of his own.

After Stockton had tied it 4-4 after three, Kenneth Betancourt launched a two-run homer to put the Quakes back on top for good. Rancho would go on to score three in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the eighth to seal it.

Top catching prospect Diego Cartaya was 2-for-6 with a pair of RBI on the night, despite striking out four times.

Thursday’s scores

Friday’s schedule