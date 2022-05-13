 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 13: Phillies 12, Dodgers 10 (10 innings)

3 straight losses for LA

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler, Eric Stephen, and Ryan Walton
/ new

The Dodgers blew leads of 5-2 and 6-5, rallied to tie in the ninth, but lost another high-scoring affair to the Phillies, this one in extra innings on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
May 12, 2022, 12:26pm PDT