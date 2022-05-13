May 13: Phillies 12, Dodgers 10 (10 innings)

The Dodgers blew leads of 5-2 and 6-5, rallied to tie in the ninth, but lost another high-scoring affair to the Phillies, this one in extra innings on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 12, 2022, 12:26pm PDT
May 13
Phillies outscore Dodgers in another back-and-forth battle
Philadelphia scored a dozen runs in 10 innings
May 13
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game II chat
Walker Buehler starts in place of injured Clayton Kershaw
May 13
Kershaw lands on injured list, Buehler starts Friday
The Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation. Kershaw was scheduled to start Friday, but that duty will go to Walker Buehler instead. Garrett Cleavinger was recalled for an extra bullpen arm.
May 12
Dodgers look for more success against Phillies in LA
The Dodgers open a four-game set tonight with the Phillies in the first of seven games over the next 11 days between the clubs.