For 2nd straight night, the Phillies outscore Dodgers in back-and-forth battle

The series between the Dodgers and Phillies has been a back-and-forth offense battle. For the second straight night, the Dodgers’ offense couldn’t keep up in the 12-10 loss at home.

The Dodgers lost frustratingly to the Phillies Thursday night, then they lost Clayton Kershaw to the injured list the next day.

Walker Buehler stepped in to make his seventh start of the season, but unfortunately it was his poorest start to date. Buehler allowed 5 earned runs on 9 hits with 3 strikeouts and a walk on 82 pitches (49 strikes) in 5 IP.

Back-and-forth offense

Freddie Freeman made an impressive diving grab to take a hit away from Johan Camargo and save a run at first base in the top of the 2nd, but the Phillies still found a way to score. Three singles, including a Bryson Stott two-RBI single, gave the Phillies an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the 3rd, the bottom of the Dodgers’ lineup got it started again. The L.A. offense hung a high five to take a 5-2 lead.

Chris Taylor sliced the lead in half with his second home run of the season. It was a solo shot off a Kyle Gibson breaking ball that was left up.

High five in the third! pic.twitter.com/56tHKIoJ0r — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 14, 2022

Barnes goes 3-for-4

Austin Barnes doubled to the gap, and Mookie Betts drove in the tying run with a sharp double to left.

Barnesy for the lead? Chase Utley is pleased. pic.twitter.com/cLSDNbBx2o — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 14, 2022

Max Muncy came up with a clutch two-out RBI base hit up the middle to give the Dodgers their first lead of the series. Justin Turner knocked in another two runs with a double.

The good feelings didn’t last long. The Phillies turned around quickly in the 4th to tie it up. Stott drove in a run, and Kyle Schwarber hit one to the moon to make it 5-5.

The Dodgers regained the lead in the home half of the 4th thanks to a RBI single by Barnes.

Vesia can’t buy an out

Alex Vesia took over for Buehler in the 6th and couldn’t get an out before he loaded the bases. Dave Roberts had to throw Evan Phillips into the fire to try to preserve the razor-thin one-run lead. Philly ended up plating three runs in the frame, charged to Vesia.

The Dodgers threatened in the 6th when they loaded the bases with two outs for Trea Turner. Brad Hand’s backfoot slider literally hit Turner in the backfoot to bring in the Dodgers’ seventh run of the night. Muncy painfully went down swinging with the bases loaded.

Harper hit a humongous solo homer off Phil Bickford in the 8th as the offense train continued for the Phillies.

9-9 in the 9th

Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ offense didn’t do anything from the 6th until JT tied it up with a two-run home run in the 9th with one out.

A Nick Castellanos two-RBI double and a throwing error by Barnes in the 10th gave the Phillies a 12-9 lead and the eventual win.

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before. The Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody out in the potential final inning (bottom of the 10th). Betts grounded into a scoring double play, making it 12-10. Time ran out for the Dodgers in their third straight loss.

Friday the 13th particulars

WP — Jeurys Familia (1-0): 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

LP — Brusdar Graterol (0-2): 1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

S — Francisco Morales (1)

HR — Taylor (2), Schwarber (8), Harper (8), J. Turner (2)

Stolen Base Count: 17

Up next

It’ll be a southpaw showdown as Julio Urías (2-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.100 WHIP) goes up against Ranger Suárez (3-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.500 WHIP) in Game 3.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium is at 7:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.