Notes: PitchCom, Bauer appeal, rotation

PitchCom is the wearable device Major League Baseball approved for use this season that transmits signals from catcher to pitcher. Early on in spring training and towards the beginning of April, most teams were skeptical of using the technology on a regular basis.

According to ESPN reporter Joon Lee, PitchCom is starting to win over skeptics. Teams like the Yankees and Rangers employ its use with the whole staff.

“We all love it,” said Yankees reliever Michael King. “We actually want the catchers to give us signs faster. We’re thinking about it, like after he throws the ball back to me, I’d rather know it right then. It gives you time to think about the pitch and throw it with conviction. I come set knowing that I have no doubt in my mind that the catcher is thinking something differently than me.”

The Dodgers are one of the teams that has not used the device extensively. Bill Plunkett of the OC Register reported in April that the Dodgers experimented with it during bullpen sessions in spring training and so far have only used it in games to change signs between pitches, not to call the individual pitches.

Appeal date set

It was reported by The Athletic Friday that an appeal date in the Trevor Bauer case has been scheduled for May 23. Bauer is appealing a 324-game suspension issued on April 29 by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

