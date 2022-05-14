 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Two left-handed pitchers will start Saturday night in Julio Urías and Ranger Suárez, but if it’s anything like the first two games of the series, the Dodgers and Phillies will decide things much later, after many runs have scored.

Dodgers-Phillies lineups

Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers
1B Hoskins RF Betts
3B Bohm 1B Freeman (L)
DH Harper (L) SS Turner
RF Castellanos DH Smith
2B Segura 3B Turner
C Realmuto LF Taylor
LF Schwarber (L) CF Bellinger (L)
SS Camargo (S) 2B Alberto
CF Quinn (S) C Barnes
Julio Urías & Ranger Suárez on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (20-11) vs. Phillies (16-17)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Ranger Suárez
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

