Dodgers vs. Phillies Game III chat

Two left-handed pitchers will start Saturday night in Julio Urías and Ranger Suárez, but if it’s anything like the first two games of the series, the Dodgers and Phillies will decide things much later, after many runs have scored.
Dodgers-Phillies lineups
|Pos
|Phillies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Phillies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|1B
|Hoskins
|RF
|Betts
|3B
|Bohm
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Harper (L)
|SS
|Turner
|RF
|Castellanos
|DH
|Smith
|2B
|Segura
|3B
|Turner
|C
|Realmuto
|LF
|Taylor
|LF
|Schwarber (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Camargo (S)
|2B
|Alberto
|CF
|Quinn (S)
|C
|Barnes
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (20-11) vs. Phillies (16-17)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Ranger Suárez
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
