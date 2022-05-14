 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 14: Phillies 8, Dodgers 3

4 straight losses for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Ryan Walton
The Phillies hit four home runs against Julio Urías, including one by Bryce Harper for a third straight game, extending the Dodgers losing streak to four games on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

