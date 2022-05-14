May 14: Phillies 8, Dodgers 3

The Phillies hit four home runs against Julio Urías, including one by Bryce Harper for a third straight game, extending the Dodgers losing streak to four games on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 12, 2022, 12:26pm PDT
May 12, 2022, 12:26pm PDT
-
May 14
Phillies torch Urías, Harper claims deed to Dodger Stadium
Julio Urías had the worst start of his major league career, allowing four home runs and eight runs, and Bryce Harper continued to run roughshod over the Dodgers in another Phillies win at Dodger Stadium.
-
May 14
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game III chat
The Dodgers battle the Phillies in the third game of a four-game weekend series on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
May 14
Dodgers filling innings however they can at the moment
The Dodgers pitching staff has been taxed of late, and they will need fill-in starters in two of the next four days. A look at where they stand heading into Saturday night against the Phillies.
-
May 12
Dodgers look for more success against Phillies in LA
The Dodgers open a four-game set tonight with the Phillies in the first of seven games over the next 11 days between the clubs.