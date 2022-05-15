 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game IV chat

Phillies have not swept four-game series at LA since 1985

By Craig Minami
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Dodgers were swept at home by the Phillies was from August 29 to September 1, 1985. The Dodger starting rotation for that series was Orel Hershiser, Fernando Valenzuela, Bob Welch and Jerry Reuss.

Today, Michael Grove makes his major league debut in a starting role for the Dodgers. He is the Dodgers first pick from the 2018 draft to make his MLB debut.

Dodgers - Phillies lineup

Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers
Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers
1B Hoskins RF Betts
DH Bohm 1B Freeman (L)
LF Schwarber (L) SS T. Turner
RF Castellanos C Smith
2B Segura 3B Muncy (L)
CF Herrera (L) DH J. Turner
3B Carmargo (L) CF Bellinger (L)
SS Stott (L) LF Taylor
C Stubbs (L) 2B Lux (L)
Michael Grove vs. Aaron Nola on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (20-12) vs. Phillies (17-17)
  • Pitchers: Michael Grove vs. Aaron Nola
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...