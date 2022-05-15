Dodgers vs. Phillies Game IV chat

The last time the Dodgers were swept at home by the Phillies was from August 29 to September 1, 1985. The Dodger starting rotation for that series was Orel Hershiser, Fernando Valenzuela, Bob Welch and Jerry Reuss.

Today, Michael Grove makes his major league debut in a starting role for the Dodgers. He is the Dodgers first pick from the 2018 draft to make his MLB debut.

Dodgers - Phillies lineup Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers 1B Hoskins RF Betts DH Bohm 1B Freeman (L) LF Schwarber (L) SS T. Turner RF Castellanos C Smith 2B Segura 3B Muncy (L) CF Herrera (L) DH J. Turner 3B Carmargo (L) CF Bellinger (L) SS Stott (L) LF Taylor C Stubbs (L) 2B Lux (L)

Game info