Blake Treinen has yet to throw since his shoulder injury

Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen is expected to be out quite a while with right shoulder discomfort. The exact timetable isn’t clear, but it doesn’t seem like the veteran right-hander will be back before the All-Star break.

Treinen, who last pitched in a game on April 14, told reporters Saturday that he hasn’t resumed throwing yet. From J.P. Hoornstra in the Orange County Register:

Still, the range of motion in Treinen’s shoulder hasn’t improved enough to allow him to even attempt “dry” throws, without a baseball in his hand. “We’re just kind of taking it day by day to get myself right,” he said. “When the conviction comes back, we’ll start throwing, and go from there.”

Treinen did not elaborate on his exact injury, but said Saturday there was no timetable for his return. From Cary Osborne at Dodgers Insider:

“If there was something that bad, I wouldn’t be playing this year,” Treinen said. “The whole idea is to get myself back. Everybody has their bumps and bruises along the way, and this is just one for me.”

