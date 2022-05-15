May 15: Dodgers 5, Phillies 4

Gavin Lux made a two-out error that opened the door for four unearned runs in the second inning. But he also hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning to deliver a Dodgers walk-off win over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
May 12, 2022, 12:26pm PDT
-
May 15
Lux saves the day, Dodgers win 5-4
Lux’s two-out hit drives in winning run in walk-off victory
-
May 15
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game IV chat
Phillies have not swept four-game series at LA since 1985
-
May 15
Dodgers recall Michael Grove in rare double-debut week
The Dodgers called up pitcher Michael Grove to make his major league debut, the second starting pitcher to debut in the last five days for Los Angeles.
-
May 15
Greene added to bullpen, Cleavinger & Moronta optioned
The Dodgers added veteran Shane Greene to the bullpen, optioned pitchers Garrett Cleavinger and Reyes Moronta, and transferred Victor González to the 60-day injured list.
-
May 14
Dodgers filling innings however they can at the moment
The Dodgers pitching staff has been taxed of late, and they will need fill-in starters in two of the next four days. A look at where they stand heading into Saturday night against the Phillies.
-
May 12
Dodgers look for more success against Phillies in LA
The Dodgers open a four-game set tonight with the Phillies in the first of seven games over the next 11 days between the clubs.