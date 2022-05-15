 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

May 15: Dodgers 5, Phillies 4

Contributors: Craig Minami, Eric Stephen, and Ryan Walton
/ new

Gavin Lux made a two-out error that opened the door for four unearned runs in the second inning. But he also hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning to deliver a Dodgers walk-off win over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

6 Total Updates Since
May 12, 2022, 12:26pm PDT