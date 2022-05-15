Dodgers add Shane Greene to bullpen, option Garrett Cleavinger & Reyes Moronta

In addition to the Dodgers recalling Michael Grove for his major league debut on Sunday, it’s fresh arm season in Los Angeles, as Shane Greene was called up to the bullpen as well. Reyes Moronta and Garrett Cleavinger, who mopped up the final three innings of Saturday’s blowout loss, were optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The 33-year-old Greene, who pitched in nine games for the Dodgers last season and re-signed a minor league deal in March, had a 5.87 ERA with nine strikeouts (a 21.4-percent strikeout rate) in 7⅔ innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He last pitched on Tuesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Greene, Victor González was transferred to the 60-day injured list. The earliest González could return is June 6, but he’s expected to be out much longer than that, after arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left elbow last week.

Moronta threw 26 pitches in two innings on Saturday, and has had at least two days rest after each of his three previous appearances in which he threw at least 20 pitches. Cleavinger threw 21 pitches on Saturday night, getting the final three outs in the ninth inning.

It’s the first option for both Cleavinger and Moronta this season.