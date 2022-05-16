Dodgers notes: Justin Turner, Gavin Lux, Clayton Kershaw, Michael Grove

Hidden in the path to Sunday’s win over the Phillies was Justin Turner’s advice that later helped Gavin Lux, whose ninth-inning double gave the Dodgers their first walk-off win of the season.

The counsel happened after Lux struck out in the fifth inning, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times:

Turner noticed the weight distribution in Lux’s swing was off. Where earlier this season he was loading slightly more on his back leg, he was now letting his head and body shift too far forward.

Lux was hitless in his previous 12 at-bats before his game-winning double.

Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register chronicled Michael Grove’s major league debut, after which the right-hander said, “It was crazy. I was kind of floating the first inning or so.”

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic chronicled the redemptive paths of both Lux and Grove.

A few updates on injured pitchers offered up from Dave Roberts, from Rowan Kavner at Dodger Insider: Clayton Kershaw felt back soreness after playing catch Sunday, but the plan is for a bullpen session on Wednesday; and Andrew Heaney will pitch off a mound at some point this week.

Around MLB