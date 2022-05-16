Eddys Leonard homers twice for Great Lakes, Andre Jackson slumps for Oklahoma City

Sunday in the Dodgers minor leagues saw a multi-homer game for a player on the 40-man roster, a promotion for a 2020 draftee, some eye-popping run totals, and another downturn for a pitcher in Triple-A.

Player of the day

Eddys Leonard homered twice and drove in five runs for High-A Great Lakes, continuing his red-hot May. Leonard hit a solo home run in the first inning, a three-run shot in the third, then had an RBI single in the fourth.

For the series, Leonard was 10-for-25 (.400) with four home runs, four doubles, 10 runs batted in, and five runs scored in six games against Lake County. In May, Leonard is hitting .327/.386/.654 with nine extra-base hits in 14 games.

Leonard played third base on Sunday, and played shortstop and second base earlier in the season. He’s also played a few games in center field this season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Both teams had 16 hits, and both teams put up crooked numbers in four different innings, but the Round Rock Express (Rangers) got three runs in the ninth for a walk-off win over Oklahoma City.

Eddy Alvarez, playing left field for the second time this season, was a double shy of the cycle, adding a walk to go with his four runs scored. Miguel Vargas tripled, singled, walked, and scored three times. Andy Burns had two run-scoring singles and a double.

Andre Jackson, who like Michael Grove is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster but was not called up to pitch in the majors on Sunday, had his third straight rough outing in Triple-A. Jackson retired one of his eight batters faced in the first inning, allowing three walks, four singles, and five runs. Jackson has almost twice as many walks (19) as strikeouts (10) this season to go with a 9.00 ERA in six starts.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers got drilled to the tune of 18 runs in a blowout loss to the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers). Frisco hit a whopping eight home runs off Tulsa pitchers, including three by the appropriately-named Trey Hair.

Michael Busch and Ryan Ward both homered for Tulsa in the loss.

High-A Great Lakes

First baseman Imanol Vargas had four hits, including a home run and a double, along with Leonard helping the Loons over the Lake County Captains (Guardians) in a slugfest.

Lake County hit four home runs, and each of the first five Great Lakes pitchers allowed at least one run. But Jose Hernandez was able to close out the win with a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save of the season.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

A four-run seventh spelled doom in the Quakes’ loss to the Stockton Ports (A’s). Yamil Castillo allowed a pair of two-run home runs during the inning to take the loss.

Diego Cartaya and Alex De Jesus each hit solo home runs for Rancho Cucamonga, and shortstop Kenneth Betancourt hit a two-run shot to account for the entirety of the Quakes’ offense on Sunday.

Maddux Bruns allowed a run in three innings. Last year’s first-round draft pick walked three and struck out three, and through 15 innings over seven games this year has 28 strikeouts (a 38.9-percent rate) and 11 walks (15.3 percent).

Transactions

Triple-A: Veteran pitcher Shane Greene was called up to the Dodgers. Reyes Moronta and Garrett Cleavinger were optioned.

Double-A: Michael Grove was recalled by the Dodgers to make his major league debut. Gavin Stone was promoted from Great Lakes to Tulsa after a 1.44 ERA in six starts for Great Lakes, with 28 strikeouts and six walks in 25 innings.

High-A: Pitcher Kyle Hurt was activated from the injured list after missing two weeks.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

8:05 a.m. PT: Great Lakes (TBA) vs. Lansing [A’s] (TBA)

9:05 a.m.: Tulsa (Gus Varland) at Amarillo [D-backs] (TBA)

11:05 a.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Edgardo Henroquez) at Fresno [Rockies] (Cullen Kafka)

5:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City (TBA) vs. El Paso [Padres] (TBA)

All four teams are off Monday.