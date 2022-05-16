Dodgers activate Caleb Ferguson for first time since Tommy John surgery

Caleb Ferguson is back in the majors for the first time in 20 months, activated from the injured list by the Dodgers before Monday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Ferguson began the season on the injured list while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he had in September 2020.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers DH Varsho RF Betts RF Smith (L) 1B Freeman (L) 2B Marte (S) SS Turner 1B Walker DH Smith 3B Rojas (L) 3B Turner LF Peralta (L) 2B Muncy (L) SS Perdomo (S) CF Taylor CF Thomas (L) C Barnes C Herrera (S) LF Lux (L)

In six games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, the left-hander allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits in 4⅔ innings, with five strikeouts and three walks. His last two appearances — last Wednesday and Friday — were scoreless innings.

The Dodgers optioned Michael Grove one day after his major league debut.

Grove was recalled from Double-A Tulsa to start Sunday’s series finale and allowed four runs in his 3⅔ innings against the Phillies, though all of the runs were unearned after a Gavin Lux error prolonged the second inning.

“Just wanted to hop on here and say I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve gotten this weekend, and especially for all the people back home that tuned in!” Grove tweeted after Sunday’s game. “Today was a dream come true!”

Against left-hander Madison Bumgarner on Monday, Cody Bellinger is out of the Dodgers lineup for the first time all season. He played every inning of the first 33 games of the season in center field, but those defensive duties on Monday fall to Chris Taylor.

Austin Barnes catches Tony Gonsolin, and Will Smith is the designated hitter.