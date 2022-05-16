 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 16: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

2nd straight win for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Chris Taylor homered and doubled to back Tony Gonsolin’s six strong innings in the Dodgers win over the Diamondbacks in the series opener on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
May 16, 2022, 1:26pm PDT