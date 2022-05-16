May 16: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Chris Taylor homered and doubled to back Tony Gonsolin’s six strong innings in the Dodgers win over the Diamondbacks in the series opener on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022, 1:26pm PDT
May 16
Gonsolin pitches deep, Taylor goes deep to beat D-backs
Tony Gonsolin pitched six strong innings, and Chris Taylor homered and doubled to lead the Dodgers over the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
May 16
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game IV chat
The Dodgers battle the Diamondbacks in the opener of a four-game series on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 16
Caleb Ferguson back for first time since Tommy John surgery
Caleb Ferguson is back with the Dodgers for the first time since Tommy John surgery in September 2020, and Michael Grove was optioned one day after his major league debut.
May 16
An old foe in town in opener with D-backs
The Dodgers host the Diamondbacks for a four-game series over three days, beginning Monday night at Dodger Stadium.