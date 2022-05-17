Dodgers activate David Price off COVID injured list

The Dodgers on Tuesday added another fresh arm to the pile, activating David Price off the injured list before the second game of the doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

Price missed 21 games on the COVID-related injured list after a positive test in April. The veteran left-hander joined the Dodgers at Wrigley Field in Chicago on the last road trip before heading to Camelback Ranch in Arizona to get ready for his return.

In five relief appearances this season, Price has a 1.93 ERA in 4⅔ innings, with five strikeouts and one walk. He last appeared in a game on April 22.

To make room on both the active and 40-man rosters, the Dodgers designated pitcher Shane Greene for assignment. Greene, who signed a minor league deal with Los Angeles on March 16, was active for three games after getting called up Sunday. The 33-year-old pitched once, throwing two scoreless innings on Sunday, earning the win against Philadelphia.

Greene is the fourth pitcher designated for assignment by the Dodgers in the last 24 days. Carson Fulmer and Robbie Erlin both cleared waivers and remained with the organization, and are currently with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Darien Núñez, who is out for the year after Tommy John surgery, was claimed off waivers by the Giants and later re-signed a minor league deal with San Francisco.

Five Dodgers pitchers followed starter Ryan Pepiot in relief in the opener of the doubleheader on Tuesday. The active relievers who did not pitch were Daniel Hudson, Brusdar Graterol, Phil Bickford, Yency Almonte, and now Price.

Hudson was the only one of this group that pitched Monday night, each tossing one inning.