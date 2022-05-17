Yefry Ramirez wins Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week after shutout

Dodgers Triple-A right-hander Yefry Ramirez pitched Oklahoma City’s first shutout in four years, and for his efforts was named Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week on Monday.

The 28-year-old pitcher allowed only three singles and a walk against Round Rock on Thursday, striking out eight. Ramirez also induced three double plays so he faced just one batter over the minimum, needing only 107 pitches. Oklahoma City won that game, 19-0.

Ramirez pitched two scoreless innings in one major league appearance with the Dodgers last season, and also provided as a lesson on transaction rules when he was optioned back to Triple-A. This year he has a 2.93 ERA in six games for Oklahoma City, with 23 strikeouts and eight walks in 30⅔ innings.

Oklahoma City players have won three PCL weekly honors this season. Zach McKinstry was named player of the week from April 5-10, the opening week of the season, and Ryan Pepiot took home pitcher of the week honors that same week.

