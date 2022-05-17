Yefry Ramirez wins Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week after shutout

Dodgers Triple-A right-hander Yefry Ramirez pitched Oklahoma City’s first shutout in four years, and for his efforts was named Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week on Monday.
The 28-year-old pitcher allowed only three singles and a walk against Round Rock on Thursday, striking out eight. Ramirez also induced three double plays so he faced just one batter over the minimum, needing only 107 pitches. Oklahoma City won that game, 19-0.
Ramirez pitched two scoreless innings in one major league appearance with the Dodgers last season, and also provided as a lesson on transaction rules when he was optioned back to Triple-A. This year he has a 2.93 ERA in six games for Oklahoma City, with 23 strikeouts and eight walks in 30⅔ innings.
Oklahoma City players have won three PCL weekly honors this season. Zach McKinstry was named player of the week from April 5-10, the opening week of the season, and Ryan Pepiot took home pitcher of the week honors that same week.
Links & notes
- David Wharton at the Los Angeles Times wrote about the balance MLB tries to achieve with rule changes. Baseball historian John Thorn told Wharton, “There will always be fans who claim baseball hasn’t changed in 150 years so why change now? This is anti-historical.”
- At the Wall Street Journal, Louise Radnofsky, Jared Diamond, and Andrew Beaton compared the two-year suspension for Trevor Bauer, and his pending appeal, to the NFL’s ongoing investigation into new Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson.
- Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who is limited to designated hitter duties for a bit with a tear in his elbow, was named National League player of the week on Monday after his three-homer, seven-extra-base-hit weekend at Dodger Stadium.
- Derek Rhoads and Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus compared the first month-plus of MLB injuries this season to the last few years. Among the early trends — hamstring injuries are down a bit, and pitchers account for nearly two-thirds of all injuries. Also worth bookmarking is BP’s injury list ledger, which is continually updated throughout the season.
