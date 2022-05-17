Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game V chat

The Dodgers’ long day of baseball with the Diamondbacks begins with Ryan Pepiot making his Dodger Stadium debut, and his second major league start.
It’s the second doubleheader at Dodger Stadium in the last 30 seasons, and the first since July 22, 1999.
Dodgers/D-backs Game 1 lineups
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|C
|Varsho (L)
|RF
|Betts
|3B
|Rojas (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|RF
|Smith (L)
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Walker
|C
|Smith
|LF
|Peralta (L)
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|DH
|Hummel (S)
|3B
|Turner
|CF
|Thomas (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Perdomo (S)
|LF
|Taylor
|2B
|Hager
|2B
|Alberto
Doubleheader Game 1 info
- Teams: Dodgers (22-12) vs. D-backs (18-18)
- Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Merrill Kelly
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
