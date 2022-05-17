 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers’ long day of baseball with the Diamondbacks begins with Ryan Pepiot making his Dodger Stadium debut, and his second major league start.

It’s the second doubleheader at Dodger Stadium in the last 30 seasons, and the first since July 22, 1999.

Dodgers/D-backs Game 1 lineups

Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers
C Varsho (L) RF Betts
3B Rojas (L) 1B Freeman (L)
RF Smith (L) SS Turner
1B Walker C Smith
LF Peralta (L) DH Muncy (L)
DH Hummel (S) 3B Turner
CF Thomas (L) CF Bellinger (L)
SS Perdomo (S) LF Taylor
2B Hager 2B Alberto
Ryan Pepiot and Tyler Gilbert on the mound.

Doubleheader Game 1 info

  • Teams: Dodgers (22-12) vs. D-backs (18-18)
  • Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

