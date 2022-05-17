Ryan Pepiot back as the 27th player to start doubleheader opener

As expected, Ryan Pepiot is back up as the 27th player for Tuesday’s doubleheader, and will start the first game of the doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. It’s the Dodger Stadium debut for Pepiot.

Dodgers/D-backs Game 1 lineups Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers C Varsho (L) RF Betts 3B Rojas (L) 1B Freeman (L) RF Smith (L) SS Turner 1B Walker C Smith LF Peralta (L) DH Muncy (L) DH Hummel (S) 3B Turner CF Thomas (L) CF Bellinger (L) SS Perdomo (S) LF Taylor 2B Hager 2B Alberto

It will just be a one-day return for Pepiot, who was optioned last week after making his major league debut with three innings in Pittsburgh. The right-hander walked five batters but did not allow a run against the Pirates. He’ll still need to spend at least 15 days in the minors on option before he could be recalled, unless replacing an injured player.

Doubleheaders allow for a temporary freebie of sorts, with Pepiot allowed to come back to the majors for a day while also counting toward his 15-day counter. Without another player landing on the injured list, the earliest Pepiot could be recalled after Tuesday is May 27.

Left-hander Tyler Gilbert starts the opener for Arizona, which opens the door for Hanser Alberto to start at second base, batting ninth. It’s the fifth start of the season at second base for Alberto, along with four starts third base. The last eight of his nine starts have come facing left-handed pitchers, against whom he has a career 111 wRC+, though is just 5-for-22 (.227) with a double against southpaws so far in 2022.

Max Muncy is the designated hitter for the Dodgers in the opener, with Will Smith catching Pepiot.

Doubleheader Game 1 info