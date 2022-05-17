May 17: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 5 (Game 1)

The Dodgers hit four home runs. One was by Mookie Betts, who also doubled and singled to beat the Diamondbacks in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Mar 16, 2022, 1:34pm PDT
Mar 16, 2022, 1:34pm PDT
May 17
Mookie Betts part of Dodgers HR parade to beat D-backs
May 17
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game V chat
The Dodgers battle the Diamondbacks in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Dodger Stadium.
May 17
Pepiot back for a day to start doubleheader opener
Ryan Pepiot was called up as the 27th player for the Dodgers’ doubleheader Tuesday, and will start the opener against the Diamondbacks.
May 17
The rarity of Dodger Stadium doubleheaders
The Dodgers have a doubleheader at home for the first time in 23 seasons. A look at the rarity of doubleheaders at Dodger Stadium.
March 16
Dodgers opening day now April 8 at Coors Field
The updated 2022 Dodgers schedule now starts on Friday, April 8 against the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. Here are relevant details.