Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

May 17: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 5 (Game 1)

3rd straight win for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers hit four home runs. One was by Mookie Betts, who also doubled and singled to beat the Diamondbacks in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

5 Total Updates Since
Mar 16, 2022, 1:34pm PDT