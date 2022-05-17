Tommy Kahnle placed on injured list with right forearm inflammation

In addition to adding Game 1 starter Ryan Pepiot as the 27th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Dodgers made a flurry of pitching moves before the opener against the Diamondbacks. Chief among them is Tommy Kahnle, who was placed on the injured list with right forearm inflammation.

Kahnle has five strikeouts in four innings in his four appearances this season, his return to the majors for the first time since Tommy John surgery in August 2020. The right-hander allowed three runs, all of them coming on two home runs last Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Kahnle pitched once after that, working around two walks to throw a scoreless inning Friday against the Phillies.

The Dodgers also activated Mitch White after the right-hander missed 15 games on the COVID-related injured list. White has pitched four games in relief this season, allowing four runs in eight innings, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Players on the COVID injured list don’t count toward the 40-man roster, so to make room for White the Dodgers transferred pitcher Blake Treinen to the 60-day injured list. Treinen, who has been sidelined since April 22 with right shoulder discomfort, hasn’t yet resumed throwing, and there is no timetable for his return.

The earliest Treinen could technically be activated is June 21.

The Dodgers will need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move when David Price is activated of the COVID injured list as well, which is expected to be in between games of the doubleheader.

Caleb Ferguson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after pitching a scoreless inning on Monday night in his first game back since September 2020 Tommy John surgery. It was a swap of left-handed relievers, with Justin Bruihl returning. Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A on May 8 and would have had to stay in the minors 15 days, but since he’s replacing an injured player (Kahnle) he’s allowed to come back earlier.

Bruihl pitched twice for Oklahoma City, including throwing 25 pitches in two scoreless innings Friday, his last outing.