MLB: Game Two-Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

May 17: Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 3 (Game 2)

4-game win streak for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers offense broke out for a season high in runs to beat the Diamondbacks for the second time on Tuesday, sweeping a split doubleheader at Dodger Stadium.

May 17, 2022, 11:41am PDT