May 17: Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 3 (Game 2)

The Dodgers offense broke out for a season high in runs to beat the Diamondbacks for the second time on Tuesday, sweeping a split doubleheader at Dodger Stadium.
May 17, 2022, 11:41am PDT
Dodgers score early and often to beat Diamondbacks again
The Dodgers offense poured it on to sweep a doubleheader from the Diamondbacks, giving Los Angeles four straight victories, all in comeback fashion.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VI chat
The Dodgers battle the Diamondbacks in the nightcap of Tuesday’s split doubleheader at Dodger Stadium.
David Price activated off IL, Shane Greene DFA’d
The Dodgers activated David Price off the COVID-related injured list, and designated pitcher Shane Greene for assignment.
Mookie Betts part of Dodgers HR parade to beat D-backs
Mookie Betts had three hits, including one of the Dodgers’ four home runs in a win over the Diamondbacks in the opener of a split doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Kahnle on IL, White & Bruihl back, Ferguson optioned
A flurry of Dodgers pitching roster moves before Tuesday’s doubleheader, including Tommy Kahnle on the injured list with right forearm inflammation.