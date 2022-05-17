Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VI chat

The Dodgers try for a sweep of Tuesday’s split doubleheader at Dodger Stadium, and both teams made roster moves in between games to add to the bullpen.

David Price was activated off the COVID-related injured list by the Dodgers, replacing Shane Greene in the bullpen.

The Diamondbacks recalled old friend Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Reno, and placed reliever Keynan Middleton on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Middelton pitched a scoreless inning on Monday in Los Angeles.

Dodgers/D-backs Game 2 lineups Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers LF Hummel (S) RF Betts DH Smith (L) 1B Freeman (L) RF Luplow SS Turner 1B Walker DH Ríos 3B Rojas (L) LF Taylor SS Perdomo (S) 3B Muncy (L) CF Thomas (L) CF Bellinger (L) 2B Hager C Barnes C Herrera (S) 2B Lux (L)

Doubleheader Game 2 info