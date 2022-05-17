 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VI chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: MAY 12 Phillies at Dodgers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers try for a sweep of Tuesday’s split doubleheader at Dodger Stadium, and both teams made roster moves in between games to add to the bullpen.

David Price was activated off the COVID-related injured list by the Dodgers, replacing Shane Greene in the bullpen.

The Diamondbacks recalled old friend Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Reno, and placed reliever Keynan Middleton on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Middelton pitched a scoreless inning on Monday in Los Angeles.

Dodgers/D-backs Game 2 lineups

Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers
Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers
LF Hummel (S) RF Betts
DH Smith (L) 1B Freeman (L)
RF Luplow SS Turner
1B Walker DH Ríos
3B Rojas (L) LF Taylor
SS Perdomo (S) 3B Muncy (L)
CF Thomas (L) CF Bellinger (L)
2B Hager C Barnes
C Herrera (S) 2B Lux (L)
Tyler Anderson vs. Merrill Kelly on the mound

Doubleheader Game 2 info

  • Teams: Dodgers (23-12) vs. D-backs (18-19)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

