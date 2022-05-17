Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VI chat

The Dodgers try for a sweep of Tuesday’s split doubleheader at Dodger Stadium, and both teams made roster moves in between games to add to the bullpen.
David Price was activated off the COVID-related injured list by the Dodgers, replacing Shane Greene in the bullpen.
The Diamondbacks recalled old friend Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Reno, and placed reliever Keynan Middleton on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Middelton pitched a scoreless inning on Monday in Los Angeles.
Dodgers/D-backs Game 2 lineups
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|LF
|Hummel (S)
|RF
|Betts
|DH
|Smith (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|RF
|Luplow
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Walker
|DH
|Ríos
|3B
|Rojas (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Perdomo (S)
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|CF
|Thomas (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|2B
|Hager
|C
|Barnes
|C
|Herrera (S)
|2B
|Lux (L)
Doubleheader Game 2 info
- Teams: Dodgers (23-12) vs. D-backs (18-19)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Merrill Kelly
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
