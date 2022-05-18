Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, Tommy Kahnle, pitching roster moves

Catching up on two games’ worth of Dodgers news on Tuesday, a look back at reaction to the doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts had three hits — home run, double, and single — in the first game, and afterward manager Dave Roberts said, “Mookie is his best when he’s making work fun,” per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
Trea Turner, who also homered in the early game, said of Betts, “It’s kind of crazy the numbers he puts up. Been a while now watching him be healthy and really get going these last 20 games or so. He’s been really special,” per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.
How did Betts kill time in between games?
"I think everybody's gotta go to sleep. I’m sure some guys will stay up, but I’m pretty positive those aren’t the guys that are playing every day. My energy will be at an all-time low here in a little bit."— Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 17, 2022
Betts finished off his day by scoring three runs in the nightcap.
Links
- Tommy Kahnle, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with forearm inflammation, talked to reporters about his injury. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register: “I mean, I’m not too concerned. But also it sucks ... I’ve been through a long rehab process, with Tommy John and all this stuff. But it sucks. It’s not the best.”
- Justin Choi at FanGraphs dug into how much batted ball spin influences distance.
- In case you missed the roster moves earlier, Justin Bruihl and Mitch White were added to the roster before the first game Tuesday, and David Price joined them in between games of the doubleheader.
