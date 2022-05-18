Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, Tommy Kahnle, pitching roster moves

Catching up on two games’ worth of Dodgers news on Tuesday, a look back at reaction to the doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts had three hits — home run, double, and single — in the first game, and afterward manager Dave Roberts said, “Mookie is his best when he’s making work fun,” per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Trea Turner, who also homered in the early game, said of Betts, “It’s kind of crazy the numbers he puts up. Been a while now watching him be healthy and really get going these last 20 games or so. He’s been really special,” per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

How did Betts kill time in between games?

"I think everybody's gotta go to sleep. I’m sure some guys will stay up, but I’m pretty positive those aren’t the guys that are playing every day. My energy will be at an all-time low here in a little bit." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 17, 2022

Betts finished off his day by scoring three runs in the nightcap.

Links