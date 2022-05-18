Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VII chat

The Dodgers go for the sweep of the Diamondbacks with Walker Buehler on the mound in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, the second consecutive weekday with a day game in Los Angeles.
That doesn’t happen often.
Speaking of rarities, the Dodgers have swept the D-backs in a four-game series at Dodger Stadium only one other time. That came almost exactly one year ago, from May 17-20.
As expected, Ryan Pepiot was returned to Triple-A after serving as the 27th man Wednesday, starting the first game of the doubleheader.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|C
|Varsho (L)
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Luplow
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Smith (L)
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Walker
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Rojas (L)
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|LF
|Peralta (L)
|DH
|Turner
|SS
|Perdomo (S)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Thomas (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|2B
|Hager
|2B
|Lux (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (24-12) vs. D-backs (18-20)
- Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Zach Davies
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
