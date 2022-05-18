 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VII chat

By Eric Stephen
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers go for the sweep of the Diamondbacks with Walker Buehler on the mound in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, the second consecutive weekday with a day game in Los Angeles.

That doesn’t happen often.

Speaking of rarities, the Dodgers have swept the D-backs in a four-game series at Dodger Stadium only one other time. That came almost exactly one year ago, from May 17-20.

As expected, Ryan Pepiot was returned to Triple-A after serving as the 27th man Wednesday, starting the first game of the doubleheader.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers
C Varsho (L) RF Betts
RF Luplow 1B Freeman (L)
DH Smith (L) SS Turner
1B Walker C Smith
3B Rojas (L) 3B Muncy (L)
LF Peralta (L) DH Turner
SS Perdomo (S) CF Bellinger (L)
CF Thomas (L) LF Taylor
2B Hager 2B Lux (L)
Walker Buehler vs. Zach Davies on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (24-12) vs. D-backs (18-20)
  • Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Zach Davies
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

