Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VII chat

The Dodgers go for the sweep of the Diamondbacks with Walker Buehler on the mound in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, the second consecutive weekday with a day game in Los Angeles.

That doesn’t happen often.

Speaking of rarities, the Dodgers have swept the D-backs in a four-game series at Dodger Stadium only one other time. That came almost exactly one year ago, from May 17-20.

As expected, Ryan Pepiot was returned to Triple-A after serving as the 27th man Wednesday, starting the first game of the doubleheader.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers C Varsho (L) RF Betts RF Luplow 1B Freeman (L) DH Smith (L) SS Turner 1B Walker C Smith 3B Rojas (L) 3B Muncy (L) LF Peralta (L) DH Turner SS Perdomo (S) CF Bellinger (L) CF Thomas (L) LF Taylor 2B Hager 2B Lux (L)

Game info