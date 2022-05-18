May 18: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3

Justin Turner hit a three-run home run to lead the Dodgers over the Diamondbacks to finish off a four-game sweep on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
May 18, 2022, 5:07am PDT
May 18
Justin Turner homer finishes off 4-game sweep
Justin Turner hit a three-run home run, and Dodgers pitching escaped several jams to preserve a win over and four-game sweep of the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
May 18
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game VII chat
The Dodgers try for a sweep of the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
May 18
Notes: Mookie Betts, Tommy Kahnle, pitching moves
Mookie Betts sought sleep in between two doubleheader wins, Tommy Kahnle is headed for an MRI, and the Dodgers made several pitching moves Tuesday.