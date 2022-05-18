 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 18: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3

4-game sweep for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Justin Turner hit a three-run home run to lead the Dodgers over the Diamondbacks to finish off a four-game sweep on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
May 18, 2022, 5:07am PDT