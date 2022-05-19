On the Road with Eli(zondo) and Adric: Publishing schedule for the rest of 2022

On the Road with Elizondo and Adric: The Publishing Schedule in 2022.

So you’ve decided to heed the call to adventure. Good for you. If you need to refer back to what the Guide actually is or who I actually am, please refer to the included links.

Writing out travel essays is harder than I thought, and I suddenly have empathy for Rick Steves. It was only after writing out my general parameters for a travelogue in the Disclaimer that I realized that under the rules I have given, I literally could not complete as many entries as I wanted to, prior to the relevant games for this year.

In case anyone forgot, I said the following, while trying not to be soaked in Minneapolis:

TrueBlueLA, Michael Elizondo, April 12, 2022:

In my mind, it’s not fair to judge a place after a single game.

I made sure that the Guide entries for Wrigley Field and PNC Park were published before the respective series because while on the road in Minneapolis, I did get positive feedback from traveling Dodgers fans who seemed to appreciate the authoritative advice.

By the time that this essay goes live, the first four entries to the Guide will be live:

Wrigley Field, for the series on May 5...ish to May 7 PNC Park, for the series from May 9 to May 11 Cincinnati, for the series from June 21 to June 23 San Francisco, for the series on June 10 to June 12, August 1 to 4, and September 16 to 18.

Now, obviously, I cannot write a guide entry about a place before I have visited it, so needless to say, the Guide entries for Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Chicago (AL) are going to have to wait until next year. Also, considering that I have only done single games in Anaheim, Phoenix, Denver, and Miami, I cannot write a competent Guide entry until I do at least two games at the respective ballparks. I will be able to rectify that situation for all of the above cities, except Miami, this year. Moreover, I have not gone to Oakland, Milwaukee, Washington D.C., or New York (Citi Field) as a professional fan, so I am lacking the materials to write a competent Guide entry.

However, as I have previously done I can write field reports on my travels (as demonstrated by my two days in Minneapolis) so I can at least share contemporaneous accounts of my adventures, which I will happily share with you.

As such, forecasting what additions to the Guide I will be making in 2023 will be best listed as the following (depending on the upcoming schedule):

Minneapolis; Philadelphia; Kansas City; Chicago (AL); Anaheim; Milwaukee; and Washington, D.C.

With those restrictions out of the way, writing out the schedule for the remaining Guide entries for the year is actually quite easy, and for what series.

Atlanta, for the series from June 24 to June 26; St. Louis, for the series from July 12 to July 14; Los Angeles, for any home game, but certainly by the All-Star Game; Phoenix, for the series on September 12 to 14; San Diego, for the series on September 27 to 29; and Denver, because I feel like it (the Dodgers have their last visit to Coors Field in 2022 on the dates that I will be visiting).

As some folks have asked me what am I coming out with next, so I figured I would oblige. As always, I hope that my travels educate, inspire, and provide a unique perspective that you would not otherwise get. See you on the road!

I do have one last update though, which I am quite excited about: