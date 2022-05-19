Dodgers travel to Philadelphia for another date with the Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers get a quick chance at payback against the Philadelphia Phillies as they’ll go on the road to Philly for a three-game set only a few days after dropping three out of four against Joe Girardi’s team.

The Dodgers wrapped up their last homestand with a commanding four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, absolutely demolishing what had been one of the best starting staffs in all of baseball.

This five-game winning streak started with a walk-off win on Sunday against these very same Phillies, when Gavin Lux struck that two-run double which gave LA the 5-4 win. The Dodgers were only one out away from losing five straight, including a four-game sweep at home at the hands of the Phillies.

This will be the second NL West ballclub to travel to Philadelphia on the week, as the Phillies just finished off a three-game set with the Padres, with San Diego taking two out of three.

You’ve heard a lot about the Phillies in the previous series preview by fellow True Blue LA writer Ryan Walton. Well, not a lot has changed in the last week or so. The Phillies remain a team battling to stay afloat, playing .500 baseball or so, behind a potent offense, subpar defense, and mediocre staff, in the truest sense of the word. Through Wednesday, the Phillies pitching staff has a 97 ERA-.

Zack Wheeler appears to be regaining his 2021 form, as he led the Phillies to a 3-0 win over the Padres with seven scoreless innings. Still, the Dodgers won’t get to see the Phils’ ace, just as their offense won’t see Walker Buehler, who pitched the finale against Arizona on Wednesday.

Bryce Harper is still recovering from the PRP injury he received last weekend, and the reigning NL MVP has been absent from the lineup card in each of the three games between the Padres and Phillies. His status remains day-to-day, but LA pitchers are likely to see him before the weekent is over. The offense has been shut-out in two of the last four games without Harper.

Pitching matchups

Friday, 4:05 p.m PT (SportsNet LA): Julio Urías vs Ranger Suaréz

A rematch of last Saturday’s 8-3 Phillies win. Urías will look to rebound from one of the worst outings of his career in which he gave up eight hits and a total of eight runs, including a career-high four home runs allowed.

Ranger Suaréz on the other hand looked like the Ranger Suaréz of 2021, the one that had a 1.35 ERA over 106 IP. Suaréz went seven strong allowing only three runs to earn his fourth win of the season

Saturday, 3:05 p.m PT (SportsNet LA): TBD vs Aaron Nola

The Dodgers haven’t announced their starter for the second game of the series yet, in what will likely be a bullpen game.

On the other side, it’s Aaron Nola once again. The Phillies right-hander much like the day’s previous pitcher did a very good job against the Dodgers offense the last time around. Nola struck out eight over seven innings allowing just a couple of runs.

Sunday, 10:35 a.m. PT (SportsNet LA, MLB Network): Tony Gonsolin vs Zack Eflin

Finally a matchup of two starters that neither offense has seen in the last week or so. Gonsolin looks to build upon a good start to the season with a tough challenge on the road facing an imposing lineup.

Eflin is surely not happy to see the Dodgers in his schedule, in six career starts against them, Eflin has given up ab astounding 27 runs. To say these meetings haven’t been kind to him would be a drastic understatement.

Odds

The Dodgers are -145 favorites to win Friday’s opener.